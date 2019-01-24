  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2019 season, coaching staff, Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have hired Don Long as hitting coach and Doug Brocail as pitching coach under first-year manager Brandon Hyde.

Long spent the past five seasons as the hitting coach of the Cincinnati Reds.

Brocail was the Texas Rangers’ pitching coach for the past three years. He was the Astros’ pitching coach from June 2011 through 2013.

The revamped coaching staff, announced Wednesday, also includes Arnie Beyeler as first base coach, Jose Flores as third base coach, John Wasdin as bullpen coach, Jose

Fernandez as major league coach and Tim Cossins as major league field coordinator and catching instructor.

Wasdin begins his third season with the Orioles organization after spending 2017-18 as minor league pitching coordinator.

Howie Clark will return as assistant hitting coach.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s