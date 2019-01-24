BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have announced a new four-year contract with Coach John Harbaugh.

The team tweeted the news Thursday afternoon.

“Done deal. We have reached a new four-year contract with Head Coach John Harbaugh,” the team tweeted.

Done deal. 🖊 We have reached a new four-year contract with Head Coach John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/8ZaepwCpCm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 24, 2019

Controversy around Harbaugh’s ability to lead the team came into question this season.

But after several wins with rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens said they would keep Harbaugh next season.

This means Harbaugh will be with the team through 2022.

