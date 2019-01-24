(CBS Local) — Follow the yellow brick road back to theaters! “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to the big screen for its 80th anniversary.

The classic film will be back in theaters for three days only: Sunday, Jan. 27; Tuesday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 30.

The following Baltimore-area theaters will have a showing of The Wizard Of Oz.

Cinemark Towson

Sunday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Cinemark Egyptian 24 in Hanover

Sunday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Regal Snowden Square in Columbia

Sunday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m

Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Regal Bel Air

Sunday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m

Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

