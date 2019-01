DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have made two arrests in a stabbing Thursday night.

Police responded to the 7900 block of Kavanaugh Rd. in Dundalk for a stabbing.

One man was injured with non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police do not believe it was a random incident.

