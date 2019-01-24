BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What a treat to walk out the door and realize the coat I was wearing was way too heavy for the warmth of this early morning. But keep that coat handy as you will be needing it by tomorrow morning FOR SURE. As we look at the extended outlook we see no snow coming our way, and the 7 day forecast, (for all intents and purposes), goes to the end of the month. But we will see an up and down trend in our forecast high temperatures. 57 today, the mid to low 30’s the next two days. Back to the mid-forties, and the beat goes on. It does appear, though, that by mid-week next week some Winter like cold will again settle over the Mid-Atlantic.

Yesterday I went down to Middle River to check on the boat. She is on land now, but just looking at Middle Riveria, as we call it, just amazing. Totally frozen over. Totally. It didn’t look thick enough to walk on but not a thin film of ice either. Nature does not lie. If you wondered how big that hit of the polar vortex was just look to the Bay. That ice will go to slush with the temp fluxuations, but it ain’t going away anytime soon.

Think the crabs burrowed in the mud are cold?

MB

