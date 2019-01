BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for Adanya Williams, 13, who they said ran away Thursday.

Adanya was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Lyndale Avenue.

She was wearing a black hat, pink coat and khaki pants at the time.

Anyone with information about Adanya’s whereabouts should contact Missing Person detectives at 4443-984-7385 or 911.

