BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite an increase in air traffic controller call outs, there are no major delays reported at airports in Baltimore and DC.

Flights are delayed at LaGuardia and Newark airports due to an increase in sick calls, the FAA reports.

The partial government shutdown could be to blame.

Friday marked the second pay period federal employees wouldn’t receive a paycheck.

MORE: Flights Delayed At LaGuardia, Newark Airports Due To Air Traffic Control Staffing Problem; Shutdown Eyed As Cause

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that they are experiencing an increase in sick leave at two facilities.

No major delays reported at BWI, Reagan and Dulles, unless you’re flying to the affected airports.

Stay with WJZ as we continue to cover this developing story.

