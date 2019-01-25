BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite an increase in air traffic controller call outs, there are no major delays reported at airports in Baltimore and DC.

Flights are delayed at LaGuardia and Newark airports due to an increase in sick calls, the FAA reports.

The partial government shutdown could be to blame.

Friday marked the second pay period federal employees wouldn’t receive a paycheck.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that they are experiencing an increase in sick leave at two facilities.

No major delays reported at BWI, Reagan and Dulles, unless you’re flying to the affected airports.

