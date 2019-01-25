ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — An online tip led to a child pornography arrest in Anne Arundel County.

34-year-old Richard Hurwitz is being held without bail.

The investigation into the reported crime started back in October. Then, Thursday morning, police executed a search warrant at Hurwitz’s Annapolis home.

They found evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography, seizing multiple electronic devices for further analysis.

Hurwitz is charged with two counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.

