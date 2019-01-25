BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore firefighters were responding to a call Friday morning, their firetruck caught fire on Interstate 95.

According to fire officials, firefighters said smoke coming from under the seats and immediately pulled over on southbound I-95.

As #BCFD members responded to a call, our Rescue 1 vehicle caught fire. FFs saw smoke coming from under the seats & immediately pulled over as flames spread. All members were able to get out safely @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 Expect some traffic delays 95 SBound @BmoreCityDOT pic.twitter.com/xI9neeWbEH — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 25, 2019

All members were able to get out safely.

Some delays can be expected on I-95 SB.

The Baltimore Firefighters union shared this message following the incident.

Less than 2 weeks ago this union brought to light the issues with our apparatus maintenance and lack of reserve apparatus. This morning BCFDs Rescue 1 (city’s only heavy rescue) caught fire. They were in a Reserve apparatus which is 17 years old.@MayorPugh50 @IAFFNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/WQnTCAkiQ6 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 25, 2019

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook