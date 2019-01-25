Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore firefighters were responding to a call Friday morning, their firetruck caught fire on Interstate 95.
According to fire officials, firefighters said smoke coming from under the seats and immediately pulled over on southbound I-95.
All members were able to get out safely.
Some delays can be expected on I-95 SB.
The Baltimore Firefighters union shared this message following the incident.
The Union’s brought this to light? IT’S BEEN IN THE LIGHT FOR DECADES. NOBODY PAID ANY ATTENTION. Since the city sold the fire department repair shop on Key Highway years ago. All apparatus have went down hill. A mechanic who repairs a trash truck cannot repair a fire apparatus.Leaking booster tanks. air hose connected to apparatus in quarters because the air brakes leak so bad. The apparatus can’t move, compartment doors flying open going around turns, lights that don’t work. All reported on maintenance sheet. NONE REPAIRED. They do an oil change and unit placed back on the street and that’s it. This goes on for year’s