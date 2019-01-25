BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fix is on the way to combat crime in Baltimore City, one that involves more officers on the streets.

Interim Police Comissioner Gary Tuggle says it is all designed to help the men and women in blue.

“We had officers working 14 to 16 hours a day routinely on the schedule where they thought they were getting 4 days off when in fact they wound up getting drafted on that 4th day so they’re only getting 3 days off,” Tuggle said.

In 2018, Baltimore saw more than 300 homicides – a number leaving many in the community wondering, “Where are the police?”

The new shift ends the four-day work weeks and returns to a five-day work week.

“I think that’s probably a good idea until things get settled down,” said lifelong Baltimore resident Pat McCarty.

“If we don’t get more police on the streets, they’re not going to be able to do anything about all the crime that’s going on.”said Baltimore resident Robert Loskot

The increased presence will also bring an increased level of supervision – but some said the amount of officers doesn’t matter unless they’re efficient.

“I would hope they increase it in a positive way. I hope the officers will actually protect and serve and they’re not there to harass and do the things they were doing before.” Yahshua Wiggins, another resident, added.

Interim Commissioner Tuggle said he knows the community’s concerns.

“We ensure not just for the Police Department but for the citizens of Baltimore that this transition is not only smooth but it’s effective.” Tuggle said.

The new staffing shift will start in 9 days, just before Michael Harrison takes over as Commissioner February 11th.

By Max McGee