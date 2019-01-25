BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Public Markets Corp. has announced a series of pop-ups leading up to the reopening of Broadway Market.

Starting Monday, January 28, Vikki’s Fells Point Deli will operate out of the Koopers Chowhound Truck on Broadway Square at 7 a.m.

Guests will be able to order popular breakfast items from the deli’s menu.

Vikki’s will be operating Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Broadway Square with indoor seating available at the nearby Slainte Irish Pub and Restaurant.

“Being a small business owner for over 30 years has presented its challenges. However when small businesses step up to support one another and given the opportunity to work alongside Sláinte and Kooper’s, it truly shows the heart and generosity of the Fells Point Community. I’m very grateful for this opportunity.” said Viktoria Powers, operator of Vikki’s Deli since 1983.

Pop-ups are also in the works for new businesses coming into Broadway Market.

Thai Street, The Verandah, and Connie’s Chicken and Waffles are partnering with Red Star Restaurant and Bar and Waterfront Hotel Bar and Grill to preview their new concepts for the market.

