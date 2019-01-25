  • WJZ 13On Air

College of Southern Maryland, Government shutdown

(AP) — A growing number of colleges and universities are postponing tuition payments and offering grants to students whose finances have been tied up by the government shutdown.

Statewide college systems in New York, Connecticut and Nevada have agreed to delay payments for affected students. At least 20 other schools have made similar offers that sometimes include cash grants to cover living costs.

The College of Southern Maryland says more than 100 students have been issued grants or entered into payment plans because of the shutdown.

Southern New Hampshire University says more than 200 students and 20 staff members have applied for $1 million in grants recently offered by the school.

Some colleges say they can help through this semester but may need to find other options if the shutdown lingers longer.

