COLUMBIA, Md. (Hoodline) — Need more juice and smoothies in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie outlets in Columbia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. The Meadows Original Frozen Custard

PHOTO: JOE C./YELP

Topping the list is The Meadows Original Frozen Custard. Located at 6470 Freetown Road, the desserts shop is the highest rated juice and smoothie spot in Columbia, boasting five stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

PHOTO: TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE/YELP

Next up is Tropical Smoothie Cafe, situated at 6455 Dobbin Road, Suite 35. With four stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches, juice and smoothies has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kung Fu Tea

PHOTO: ZONG C./YELP

Kung Fu Tea, located at 10100 Twin Rivers Road, C117, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bubble tea café and smoothie shop 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.