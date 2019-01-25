  • WJZ 13On Air

By Alex DeMetrick
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Christian Guerrero’s home is in Maryland, but he returned to Austin, Texas, where he was born 47 years ago.

In 1972, Guerrero was given up that same day for adoption by his 14-year-old mother.

“I’ve been looking for her really hard since Christmas of last year,” he said.

With the help of a DNA test kit, a Facebook group for people like Christian, a genealogist — it all came together to find his mom.

“There’s a connection, a bond with your mother,” Guerrero said. “I can’t really explain it. I’ve never had it. Once I found it, I saw her picture. I knew it was her. That hole that I had, it started to fill up and I can’t wait to meet her.”

When they finally met, his mother who did not want to be named, rushed into a tearful hug, crying “oh my god! Hi, son. Oh my god, it’s good to finally see you.”

Later emotions calmed, but only slightly.

“The last time I saw him was when I held him in my arms as a baby and I was just a young 14-year-old teenager,” she said, and it was very difficult to let him go.”

“For me, it’s filled a hole that I had in my heart for a long time,” Guerrero added.

