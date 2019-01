ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Firefighters rushed to the Annapolis Yacht Club Friday afternoon, after flames broke out inside the building.

Crews were outside the club along Compromise Street around 2 p.m.

Traffic was blocked as several engines were called to the scene.

Crews said they were able to extinguish the fire rather quickly.

Back in 2015, a massive fire gutted the landmark.

It reopened last year.

