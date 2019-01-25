BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore gang member nicknamed “Butt Juice” was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Lamont Jones, 26, a member of the Cherry Hill street gang Up Da Hill, was federally convicted in a racketeering conspiracy, according to WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun.

Federal Judge George Russell III said Jones committed murder and robberies as well as sold drugs for the gang, the Sun reported.

According to the Sun, more than 30 people in the Up Da Hill have been charged by federal prosecutors.

