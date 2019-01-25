HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Department of Community Resources and Services stepped up to help feed families hurting from the government shutdown and its aftereffects.

Howard County officials said one in every 10 residents is affected- and to help out, they have been handing out food.

At the Bain Center in Howard County, boxes of donated food were instantly prepped and ready for federal workers and their families to pick up.

“Talking about the impacts of not receiving a check, part of that impact for families is being able to provide food,” said Kori Jones with the Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services.

Jones said his team packed up 80 kits and 200 snackpacks full of fresh produce and dry goods.

It’s all for families like Teresa Hoffman and her husband to take home for free.

“This is helping us save on cash that we have by getting fresh fruits and veggies,” Hoffman said, whose husband is a federal worker.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said 10 percent of residents in the county are feeling the sting.

“We have a savings account that has run really low between payments, car payments,”

Hoffman said free groceries like these food kits are a huge help.

During the shutdown, federal workers had to present a government ID in order to pick up food, and the distribution was available every Friday starting at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

And though an end to the shutdown was announced this Friday, they said they will still be accepting donations in the form of canned and dry goods.

