BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers are getting more risky with their phones on the road.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said people were spotted using their phones 57 percent more often last year than in 2014.

The Highway Safety Watchdog is warning that unfocused driving can be deadly.

800 deaths were attributed to distracted driving in 2017.

