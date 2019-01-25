WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins will acquire the Newseum building as the journalism museum looks to relocate.

The deal would mean Hopkins has a DC facility at 555 Pennsylvania Avenue for $325 million.

“Johns Hopkins’ acquisition of the building also provides financial support for the Freedom Forum’s vitally important First Amendment mission. As a nonprofit academic research institution committed to advancing knowledge and the principles of free expression,” said JHU President Ronald J. Daniels. “Johns Hopkins will continue to use this iconic facility as a home for education, discovery, free and open debate and the preservation and advancement of democratic ideals. Johns Hopkins also is deeply committed to serving and engaging the public, and, at this new facility, we will continue to open the doors of the university for a variety of events and offerings.”

The acquisition will help the Baltimore-based university expand its academic facilities into a single state-of-the-art building in DC.

“The renovated building will provide opportunities for every academic division of the university to pursue research and educational activities in Washington – complementing and drawing on those conducted on our flagship Baltimore campuses and deepening our connections to debates over national and global policy,” said Daniels. “Our commitment to contributing our ideas and expertise to these debates lies at the core of what it means to be a vital and relevant university.”

