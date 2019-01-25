BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Preakness at Pimlico is considered Maryland’s Super Bowl.

But with the race course aged and its Park Heights neighborhood deteriorated, state leaders are coming to grips with what residents already know- saving one means saving the other.

The Baltimore City and County legislative delegations were briefed Friday on the December report issued by the Maryland Stadium Authority that recommends rebuilding the race course and developing the area around the track for homes, businesses and stores.

“The study frames the debate,” said Delegate Sandy Rosenberg, D-Baltimore. “There’s a proposal on the table. This is not just a proposal for one day of the year, one week of the year for a race track. This is a proposal that would make the entire area an attraction for the local community, for the whole city, for the whole region,”

It will take hundreds of millions of dollars and public-private partnerships but supporters said the benefits far outweigh the costs.

This year’s Preakness is Saturday, May 18.

