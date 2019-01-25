OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 65-year-old man was arrested after he was found naked and drunk in broad daylight outside an Ocean City massage parlor, according to a report.

According to Ocean City Today, Willard Louis Sharp, Jr. was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and littering or dumping under 100 pounds.

On Jan. 14, an employee at OC Massage called police when a man outside her business was acting “erractic” and took off his clothes, OC Today learned from the arrest report.

He then appeared to defecate, before he sat down on a picnic table.

When police arrived they told him to put his pants on.

“I’ll admit, I’ve been drinking,” Sharp told police.

OC Today reported “police then saw five empty and partially full Sutter Home 6.23-ounce wine bottles in a nearby garden, as well as an unopened bottle in his jacket pocket.”

He was taken into custody and later released on Jan. 18.

According to Maryland Case search, he’s scheduled to appear in Worcester County court on Feb. 20.

