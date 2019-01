BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of Falls Road closed in both directions late Thursday night because a large tree fell across it. The closure is between Seminary and Padonia Roads.

Utility crews will be working Friday to remove the tree and fix downed power lines.

A detour was put in place but drivers along Falls Road and nearby corridors should plan extra time for travel, especially during the busy morning rush hour.

