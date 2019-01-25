(CBSNEWS) — Former Trump associate Roger Stone has been arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury, the special counsel’s office announced Friday morning.

The indictment, unsealed Friday, includes seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering, according to the special counsel’s office. Stone is expected to appear in federal court in Florida Friday.

