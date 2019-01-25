PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore County men are out of the hospital Friday night after being robbed at gunpoint inside their Wilker Avenue home Thursday night.

Police said a 71-year-old man was walking into the house around 9 p.m. when three suspects forced him into his home at gunpoint and beat him before pouring bleach on him and demanding money.

The second victim, a 60-year-old man was in the basement and heard the connection, he alerted his neighbor to call police.

“The victim in the basement of the home tried to defend himself with a golf club, but the suspects had firearms, so ultimately they took that golf club from the victim and then began to beat him with it,” said Officer Jennifer Peach, Baltimore County Police.

WJZ spoke with the daughter of the 71-year-old, who said she can’t believe what happened.

“Just pure disbelief and disgust at the fact somebody would actually do that to another human being let alone my father and my cousin,” his daughter said.

“We do believe this was targeted,” Peach said.

Although police couldn’t specify why they believed this attack was targeted, the family has a message for their community.

“You know, you never know what could happen, you never know what tomorrow could bring so make sure you tell your loved ones you love them and hug them extra special,” The family said.

Police identify the suspects as 19-year-old Dwayne White Jr. and 20-year-old Kwiesi Alston.

Both are charged with attempted murder among other charges- and are being held without bond.

The third suspect is still on the run, police say.

By Max McGee