BALTIMORE (WJZ) — And do I have good news for you. As we start what will be (weather-wise) a calm last weekend of January, I can tell you that our normal daytime high has now risen by 1 degree. Do not laugh, that is a big deal. In the Northern Hemisphere we are now starting the long climb out of Winter.

Look we all know the weather will hit the garbage can a couple of time before Spring. But the days are getting noticeably longer, the sun is high enough in the sky to need sunglasses driving West during the afternoon commute, and the normal high has gone up. Slowly and surely, step by step, inch by inch we move toward the new season.

Of course on the heels of me telling you that good seasonal news I must advise you that by mid-week next week it will be bitter cold again. Single digit night time numbers on the way. But today the glass is half full and not frozen. And we begin the last weekend of January, (or as Nicole, this morning, said, “The free trial of 2019 is ending” ,..Great line), we end this week, and enter the weekend on a calm note.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth.

MB!

