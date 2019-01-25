BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several organizations are providing help for government employees affected by the partial government shutdown.

Friday marked the second pay period federal employees wouldn’t receive a paycheck.

Get Help

#MDHelps

A multi-agency effort in Maryland to support federal workers affected by the shutdown. The group is collecting and distributing food donations. distributing gas cards.

211 Maryland

For a number of services with Baltimore City and across Maryland, dial 211.

FOOD

Maryland Food Bank

Pantry On The Go – Saturday, Jan. 26 10 a.m. to noon

Free produce and non-perishables available at Giant Foods locations: 7940 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie and 9200 Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City

Anne Arundel County Food Bank

A food pantry is available to help federal employees affected by the shutdown.

#ChefForFeds

World Central Kitchen (Chef Jose Andres) is offering a free meal to government employees between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. World Central Kitchen is located at 701 Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest D.C.

Also the following Maryland restaurants are offering free meals:

Family Meal by Bryan Voltaggio 880 East St, Frederick, MD 21701 Open: Chicken Dinner for Take-Out Every Day 11am-6pm Jaleo Bethesda 7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda MD 20814 Open: Every Day 2pm-5pm Beefsteak Montgomery Mall 7101 Democracy Blvd FC7, Bethesda, MD Open: Every day 2pm-5pm Connie’s Chicken and Waffles 400 W. Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD Open: Weekdays 3pm-6pm Sweetgreen All Maryland Locations Open: Weekends Only from 6pm-8pm

SERVICES

MTA

Free rides from the MTA for federal employees. Just show your federal ID.

Michael & Son Services, Inc.

Michael & Son has put in place a furloughed federal employee assistance program to keep area families warm and safe in their homes during the shutdown. Michael & Son is offering up to 6 months of no payments on plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling repairs.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is automatically reversing monthly service and overdraft/non-sufficient fund fees for any customer who is an employee of an affected federal government agency and whose payroll check was direct deposited into the customer’s account in November 2018

M&T Bank

Impacted customers will be allowed to defer payments or make partial payments until they’re reinstated with back pay. They just need to contact M&T Bank and tell them verbally that they are affected by the shutdown.

EVENTS

Loyola University

Loyola University Maryland invites furloughed government workers and their families to enjoy Mass and a free brunch on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. Register here: https://loyo.la/2CGf4MK

OTHER

If you live in Baltimore City, here’s a specific list of how several city agencies and local banks are helping.

WTOP has a list of DC area deals for affect federal employees.

More deals from the DCist

HOW YOU CAN HELP

If you’re looking to help federal employees in need, there are several ways to help.

Make a food donation at one of the drop off locations set up by #MDHelps. Click here for more info.

If you or your organization is helping federal employees and wants to be added to this list, email newsroom@wjz.com

