BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland-based non-profit is bringing smiles to kids’ faces at one local hospital.

Sinai’s Samuelson Children’s Hospital has a new fleet of tiny designer wheels thanks to a couple who have gone through what many other parents in the hospital are going through now.

“My son was diagnosed with cancer at a young age,’ said Brian Rex. “You can’t just let them sit in their bed, You have to get them out. We think that happiness factor plays a lot into their recovery.”

Their son Wy was diagnosed with cancer when he was only nine months old.

In an effort to not miss out on his childhood, they created a special IV hitch for his remote control car to use inside the hospital.

“To get them out of the room with equipment is cumbersome, so with this equipment you can get you child into the wagon or car and attach the equipment to it,” Rex said.

Seeing the joy this brought their son, they created “Wy’s Rides” to help other children.

And now at the age of two, he has beat cancer and is inspiring a movement.

“It’s one more thing to add, to make the lives of children better while they are in the hospital,” said Dr. Aziza Shad, with Sinai Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. “When they are stuck with IV poles hanging by their sides, their movement is restricted, so when you have these cars where you can attach these IV poles makes a huge difference.”

A benefit for the young patients and their families.

“For the parents it’s very important to know that even though their child is in a difficult place, needs to be hospitalized for a long time, the child is happier,” Dr. Shad said.

A program focused on the social and emotional development of pediatric patients.

Wy’s parents hope to expand this program to hospitals nationwide.

