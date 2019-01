CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police need help identifying two men accused of stealing from Home Depot.

These surveillance photos were taken at the Catonsville store Friday night.

Police say they never paid for the items in their shopping carts valued at about 450 dollars.

They were seen leaving in a silver Kia Optima with tinted windows.

Anyone who recognizes these men is asked to call police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook