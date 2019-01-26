  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Burglary, Crime, Pikesville, Suspects

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for the public to help them identify two burglary suspects.

According to Baltimore County Police, the suspects broke into a home on Penny Lane in Pikesville, after a failed attempt.

The incident happened on the unit block around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 19.

They entered the victim’s yard and and tried to break in through the back of the home, but were unsuccessful.

They did break into another home and stole jewelry along with spare keys to the owner’s car.

If you have any information about these crimes or suspects you are asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s