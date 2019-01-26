PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for the public to help them identify two burglary suspects.

According to Baltimore County Police, the suspects broke into a home on Penny Lane in Pikesville, after a failed attempt.

The incident happened on the unit block around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 19.

They entered the victim’s yard and and tried to break in through the back of the home, but were unsuccessful.

They did break into another home and stole jewelry along with spare keys to the owner’s car.

If you have any information about these crimes or suspects you are asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

