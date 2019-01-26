Filed Under:Frederick Police, funny animals, Maryland, turkey in the road

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A hilarious sight on a Maryland roadway Friday.

Frederick Police tried to help get a turkey out of the roadway, but he wasn’t having it.

“The turkey was not happy to have been stopped by Cpl. Essel for standing in the middle of the road,” police tweeted. “After about 10 minutes of pecking the police car, he moved along peacefully.”

Frederick Police joked that after consulting with the state’s attorney’s office no charges would be filed.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s