FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A hilarious sight on a Maryland roadway Friday.

Frederick Police tried to help get a turkey out of the roadway, but he wasn’t having it.

“The turkey was not happy to have been stopped by Cpl. Essel for standing in the middle of the road,” police tweeted. “After about 10 minutes of pecking the police car, he moved along peacefully.”

Frederick Police joked that after consulting with the state’s attorney’s office no charges would be filed.

