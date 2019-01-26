  • WJZ 13On Air

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter was burned and a person detained after a home caught fire in Bowie Saturday evening.

According to Prince George’s County fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene of a single-family home fire in the 2900 block of Brierdale Lane.

The fire quickly spread through the second floor and attic of the home, leading to firefighters evacuating the building.

Twitter user Alexander Seredich shared this video on Twitter of the fire.

One firefighter has non-life threatening injuries and taken to the burn unit of an area hospital.

All occupants of the home were safely outside the home.

Bowie Police did detain one person and investigators want to speak to that person.

The cause remains undetermined.

