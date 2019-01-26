ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Could Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan run against incumbent President Donald Trump in 2020?

The New York Times suggests that it could be a possibility.

In an article posted Saturday, the Times lays out Trump’s potential primary opponents in 2020 and how insiders say Trump doesn’t have a plan.

Hogan, who’s a Republican governor of a regularly blue state and recently won his reelection, is emerging as a possible leader among the Republican party.

“At a December conference hosted by the Niskanen Center, a right-of-center think tank, Mr. Hogan spoke briefly with William Kristol, an implacable Trump critic in the conservative press, who argued that the president is weaker than widely understood”” the NYT writes sourcing people briefed on the conversation.

Hogan himself has not ruled out a presidential run.

Just last week, WJZ’s Pat Warren reported about Hogan taking on a more national role in politics.

Buzz Builds Around Gov. Hogan As He Takes More ‘National Role’ In Second Term

The NYT reports Hogan is set to meet more formally with Kristol and Republican strategist Sarah Longwell to determine how they may proceed.

Hogan is planning a trip to Iowa as a part of the National Governors Association, and the Times reports that he could be meeting with strategists there as well.

Read more on The New York Times.

