By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold blast is on its way — and possibly some wintry mix.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the arctic air headed our way.

Although Sunday is expected to be a “warm” day,  don’t get used to it as a cold front moves in Monday.

A chance to see some snow or mix precipitation could come Tuesday night.

A strong cold front with low pressure will come in.

It’ll start with rain, then possibly snow, into freezing rain during the commute home.

Then we could see flash freezing overnight into Wednesday.

