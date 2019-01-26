BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funding organizations that support Baltimore’s diverse community.

For eight years, MECU has been giving out awards that promote various outreach events.

The Walters Art Museum is one of 53 different nonprofits or community based organizations to receive a MECU grant to support a free public event.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts hosted the 2019 MECU Neighborhood Event Grants workshop.

“It’s all about strengthening Baltimore city and making sure these organizations that are the grassroots have the funding and continue to do that good work,” said Symone Audain, BOPA program coordinator.

The program brings people together for events that support education, arts and culture and community development.

“Helping to put on diverse neighborhood events across the city of Baltimore, helping local organizations and nonprofits really build a better Baltimore,” said Tom Poe, MECU’s Vice President of Marketing.

The 53 grant winners include schools, churches and museums, who are dedicated to uplifting their community with free events and services.

“Some of them are one day, or a series over a course and need to take place between April and December of this year,” Audain added.

Creative City Public Charter School plans to use the grant for their students.

“We are planning on using the funds for our community cookouts at the beginning and end of the school year,” said Amber Shephard with the school.

Support that is appreciated by all the recipients.

“It’s important to have organizations that support various communities so students like mine know can feel people actually care about them people are thinking of them and they can have things they may not have been able to receive,” Shephard added.

A program that highlights Baltimore’s rich diversity.

The grants range from $500 to $5,000 and the next 2020 cycle for applications opens up in the spring.

