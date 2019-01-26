BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The government shutdown may be officially over, but the more than 170,000 Marylanders estimated to be affected by the shut down are still waiting to be paid.

The paychecks may be coming but until they do, the struggle to make ends meet continues.

President Trump Signs Bill To Temporarily Reopen Government After Record Shutdown

Federal workers have gotten zeros on two paychecks in a row.

Walk By Faith Ministries stepped into the gap Saturday with a furlough relief effort.

The ministry provided household goods, food, formula and gift cards to help workers still waiting to get paid.

“I think me personally I’ve received four or five bags,” said Sydney Martin. “That’s at least $60 to $80 worth of stuff right there and that’ an expense I don’t have to worry about.”

Where Maryland Federal Employees Can Get Help During Shutdown

“I’ve been in situations where I’ve needed help and I’m thankful to those people,” said Pastor Damon Dorsey. “I haven’t always been able to pay them back directly but this is how you pay it forward, you give back to somebody else.”

The Maryland Food Bank’s Pantry On The Go food distribution was also in operation Saturday in Glen Burnie and in Elliott City.

“Whether it’s a hurricane, a weather event or this government shutdown — this is extra stuff that we feel is incumbent upon us to help those people in need,” said Carmen Delguercio.

People are going two or three weeks without a paycheck but those bills are still coming in and it still isn’t clear how soon their checks will be ready.

