  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cheverly, Fire, Prince George's Fire Department

LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to an industrial recycling center just south of Cheverly Saturday night for a report of a fire.

When they arrived in the 5600 block of Columbia Park Road, smoke was showing.

The fire then extended through the roof of the building.

Firefighters had to be evacuated from the interior of the building that partially collapsed after 75 percent of the building was on fire.

No injuries were reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s