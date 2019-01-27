  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Although it was slightly warmer Sunday, another cold blast is on its way- and even possibly some wintry mix.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the cold air headed our way.

You might want to get prepared for more winter weather after higher temperatures spoiled the area on Sunday, as a new cold front moves in Monday.

There is a chance we will also see some snow or mixed precipitation come Tuesday night.

A strong cold front with low pressure will be coming in.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara says it will start with rain, possibly some snow, and then turn into freezing rain during your commute home.

As the week progresses into Wednesday, we could also see some flash freezing overnight.

