BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Although it was slightly warmer Sunday, another cold blast is on its way- and even possibly some wintry mix.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the cold air headed our way.

Download our weather app to have the latest info in the palm of your hands.

You might want to get prepared for more winter weather after higher temperatures spoiled the area on Sunday, as a new cold front moves in Monday.

Happy Sunday from the #WJZ Weather Center! After a mild high of 47° today, bitterly cold air is in store later in the week! Rain turning to snow is likely Tuesday night! See you on @WJZ for the deets! #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/pDtW49vS7r — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 27, 2019

There is a chance we will also see some snow or mixed precipitation come Tuesday night.

A strong cold front with low pressure will be coming in.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara says it will start with rain, possibly some snow, and then turn into freezing rain during your commute home.

As the week progresses into Wednesday, we could also see some flash freezing overnight.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook