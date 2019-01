BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is asking you to answer the call of the wild!

Sunday, it opened up its doors looking for volunteers.

If you are an animal lover, this may be the opportunity for you.

They will have various responsibilities including helping at giraffe feeding stations, pulling weeds or helping guests.

The online application will be open on their website until February 23.

