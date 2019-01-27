  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, break in, College Park, Local TV, Maryland, UMD, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police at the University of Maryland are looking for a man accused of breaking into a dorm room and getting into bed with a female student.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Elkton Hall.

Campus police said the man reportedly came into the student’s room through an unlocked door and climbed into bed with her.

Investigators say the suspect made contact with the woman when she yelled at him to leave before he fled the scene.

This story is developing. 

