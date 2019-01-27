  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed robbery, Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Montgomery County, Rockville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a man accused of an armed bank robbery.

Montgomery County Police say the man entered the Bank of America branch in the Derwood area on Thursday armed with a gun and disguised by a winter hat and scarf.

Officers say he displayed a handgun and demanded money, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled on foot and got into a van nearby. The detectives used surveillance video to help them determine the suspect had rented the van just before the robbery.

Authorities say Jerail M. Netcliff, 28, of Rockville was charged with armed robbery.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s