BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A broken six-inch water main has buckled an area in Northeast Baltimore, the Baltimore Department of Public Works reports Sunday.

The water main broke in the 3300 block of Brendan Avenue.

A broken 6 inch water main has buckled the 3300 block of Brendan Avenue in NE Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/87CwQYA60J — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) January 27, 2019

There is no word on how many homes are affected at this time.

