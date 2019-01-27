BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A U.S. Navy officer from Baltimore has been honored for his actions during last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

After he returned from his deployment overseas, Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Mazi and his wife were celebrating their belated honeymoon in Vegas.

They were at the country music festival when a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Casino.

“I never wanted to be part of, again, but I think some of the stuff, being where I was, and what I had done with the military training really helps,” Mazi said.

Instead of running away- Mazi immediately started applying first aid to those hurt and helped others get to safety.

“The only person I vividly remember helping were the two people, the woman who was shot and the man with the tourniquet,” Mazi said.

For his actions, Mazi earned the Navy Marine Corps Medal. The medal recognizes heroism outside a war zone.

“There were a lot of heroes that day, I am just one of the many, and it just so happens I am in the Navy and being recognized this way,” Mazi said.

