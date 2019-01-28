Filed Under:Animal Planet, Baltimore, BARCS, Dog Bowl, Local TV, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Forget the Super Bowl, there’s another big game this weekend, featuring some cute and fluffy players.

Animal Planet is hosting the Second Annual Dog Bowl on Saturday.

This year- 63 adoptable dogs from 31 shelters in 15 states will compete, including “Beans” from Baltimore.

The 7-year-old was brought to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) when Baltimore City Animal Control found him roaming the streets alone.

“Beans” had several medical complications that required long-term medical care, so he was placed into foster care with the BARCS Director of Operations, who has since adopted “Beans” into her family.

