BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fun, cheap and generally readily available- just some of the reasons behind the soaring popularity of electric scooters and bikes in major cities including Baltimore.

In August, the City approved a deal with Bird and Lime to operate a six-month pilot program while transportation officials sorted out how to regulate the rides.

With the deadline fast approaching, city officials are putting out a first draft of sorts that raised some eyebrows with riders like Alex Levesque.

“Jail time definitely seems a little too much,” Levesque said.

Monday, the Department of Transportation requested the City Council to consider regulations that appeared to call for either 30 days in jail or up to a $1,000 fine for riders caught breaking the law on scooters.

Among the rules, no one under 16 can ride, riders can’t go over 15 miles per hour or ride on sidewalks with certain speed limits.

City Council President Jack Young admitted he didn’t agree with those specific penalties.

“Might be some tweaks we might need to do to it ’cause we don’t want to criminalize anybody,” Young said.

Shortly after the council meeting, transportation officials made it known through a statement they were not trying to put riders in jail, saying “There is no expectation in the administration that a criminal penalty would be imposed on a rider,”

What they are calling for is a $20 fine for rule-breakers.

Some city leaders said they aren’t fans with how some of these scooters are being treated, but kids we spoke with say they agree but don’t believe a few bad eggs should ruin it for everyone.

“Anybody should be able to ride them,” said Nadirah Heidelberg, a Baltimore resident.

“It’s just not fair anyone,” said Sade Anderson, another resident.

