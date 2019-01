BALTIMORE (WJZ) – If you’re heading to the post office, make sure to carry an extra nickle in your wallet.

A first-class stamp and Forever stamp is increasing to 55 cents. The 5-cent spike is the largest since 1991. Priority mail services have also gone up 5.9 percent.

The USPS lost nearly 4 billion dollars last year.

