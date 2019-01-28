COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A DC man was arrested for the unlawful touching of a University of Maryland student.

Patrick Craig Locke, 26, was arrested after he allegedly forced a woman to touch his groin while she walked on campus Sunday.

Police said the incident happened around 4:59 p.m. on Fieldhouse Drive near the Stamp Student Union.

A man not known to the victim approached her and placed his arm around her.

The man then grabbed her hand and placed it on his groin.

The woman removed her hand and ran to a safe location.

Officers searched the area and found Locke near the bookstore. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault and school trespassing.

Locke has no affiliation with the university.

