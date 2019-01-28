BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Could Gov. Larry Hogan have his eye on the White House?

This weekend, the New York Times floated Maryland’s leader as a potential challenger to President Trump.

When asked by WJZ if he intended to make a presidential run, he didn’t say yes- but he also didn’t say no.

Instead, he said his focus is on Maryland, but you never know.

“Look, it’s flattering that people are talking like that, but I’m focused on Maryland,” Gov. Hogan said Monday.

But he also hasn’t said that it won’t happen.

“You know, you never say never. You don’t know what’s going to happen over the next two years, or what opportunities may present themselves,” Gov. Hogan said.

Less than two weeks after taking the oath to serve a second term in the state’s top office, the New York Times has suggested Gov. Hogan as a potential opponent to President Trump in the 2020 primary.

In an article published Saturday, the newspaper reports Hogan is scheduled to meet with Republican strategists in coming weeks.

“The question then becomes, how viable is he as a candidate. It is a really difficult road. As a matter of fact, there has never been a successful challenger to a sitting incumbent,” said political expert Mileah Kromer.

Kromer says if the governor does put his name in the mix, the President’s approval numbers among Republicans would need to plummet.

“There will be a lot of difficulties for anybody, not just Governor Hogan, but for any challenger to President Trump in the Republican primary. But, I’ll say this: I think stranger things have happened,” Kromer said.

She said another challenge Gov. Hogan could face is name recognition. He is well known here, but lesser known in important swings states including Iowa.

