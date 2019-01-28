LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a St. Mary’s County man on Sunday after he was found passed out in a truck with drugs while his two-year-old son was with him.

Brandon Michael Gohl, 35, of Hollywood, Md, was charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and child neglect.

Police responded to the call shortly after 6 p.m. when the mother of the suspect’s son contacted officials after her son had video chatted her upset inside of the truck.

The mother told officials that the child was unable to provide information on the location, but a phone ping conducted on Gohl’s phone led officials to him.

When police arrived, they found two males passed out inside the truck, and the two-year-old child crying in the backseat.

The other male in the truck was 23-year-old Zackery Taylor Ricker. He was charged with possession of marijuana and issued a civil citation.

A search of the vehicle found 23 capsules containing suspected heroin, U.S. currency and several bags containing suspected marijuana.

The child was examined by EMS personnel and returned safely to his mother.

Police are still investigating the incident.

