PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in Prince George’s County appears in court.

Thomas Hawks is facing several charges including manslaughter.

Police say last month- he was heavily intoxicated and speeding when he rear-ended a family’s car at a red light in Oxon Hill, Md.

Five-year-old twins Alexander and Rosalie Mejia and their one-year-old brother, Isaac, were killed instantly.

Their parents survived.

Hawks is being held on $80,000 bail.

