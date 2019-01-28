Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in Prince George’s County appears in court.
Thomas Hawks is facing several charges including manslaughter.
Police say last month- he was heavily intoxicated and speeding when he rear-ended a family’s car at a red light in Oxon Hill, Md.
Five-year-old twins Alexander and Rosalie Mejia and their one-year-old brother, Isaac, were killed instantly.
Their parents survived.
Hawks is being held on $80,000 bail.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook