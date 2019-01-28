BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A third man has been reported shot in Baltimore on Monday, police say.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of North Rutland for a report of a shooting at around 7:12 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and the side.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

